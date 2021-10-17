‘SNL’: Rami Malek Embraces The Villain in Opening Monologue

Rami Malek made his SNL host debut for the show’s third episode of the season, with the Oscar-winning actor and latest Bond supervillain advocating for fellow cinematic antagonists during his opening monologue.

“People tell me I have what’s called resting villain face,” Malek quipped before giving a faux-sinister stare to the audience.

“Villains are misunderstood. Jaws is hungry, Dracula’s thirsty. Frankenstein is horny,” he said. “Darth Vader, he’s just trying to reconnect with his son. And Freddie Krueger — encouraging kids to dream. It’s nice to see Villains finally getting respect. Disney’s even made movies where the villain’s name is in the title. You’ve got Cruella, Maleficent, Bambi.”

Leading up to his SNL spot, cast member Ego Nwodim teased Malek saying she didn’t see the “unnerving” quality of his eyes that others saw before the two entered a staring contest.

During the monologue, Malek said he’s more accustomed to taking on serious roles rather than comedic ones, but that didn’t stop him from going lighter, playing a stink bug in one sketch while impersonating Pete Davidson in another while Davidson simultaneously impersonated him. He also noted that his siblings — his twin brother and sister — were both in attendance for the night’s show. “My brother’s a teacher, my sister’s an ER doctor. They’ve devoted their lives to helping others… but I have an Oscar.”

Malek’s hosting debut comes a week after the long awaited release of new James Bond film No Time to Die, where Malek plays main villain Lyutsifer Safin.