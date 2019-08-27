Watch Rami Malek Hack Through the Holidays in New ‘Mr. Robot’ Trailer

Rami Malek’s Elliot Alderson prepares for a holiday season hack-a-thon in the tense new trailer for the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot, set to premiere October 6th on USA.

The new, minute-long teaser is light on plot points, but heavy on mood. Set to a gloomy piano rendition of “Silent Night,” the clip finds Elliot declaring, in a voice over, that it’s time to get back to work, before his imaginary compatriot, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), begins laying out the dangers ahead. Over a compelling montage of clips that tease murder, drugs and tech run amok, Mr. Robot tells Elliot, “This is an endless war. What you’re about to do is crossing a line.” To which Elliot replies, “It’s a little late for that, don’t you think?”

Mr. Robot creator and show runner Sam Esmail announced that the show would conclude after its fourth season last August, noting the final season would comprise 12 episodes rather than the typical eight. “When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following,” Esmail said at the time. “Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life. Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion – and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here.”

Mr. Robot has earned heaps critical praise, and several awards, since it premiered in 2015. In 2016, the show picked up two Golden Globes, Best TV Drama and Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Christian Slater, while the same year Malek won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama at the Emmys and the show took home Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. The show also proved to be a launching pad of sorts for Malek, who won the Best Actor Oscar in February for his turn as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.