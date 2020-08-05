‘Raised by Wolves’: See First Trailer for Ridley Scott’s New HBO Max Series

Alien and The Martian director Ridley Scott returns to outer space and makes his U.S. television directorial debut with Raised by Wolves, a new sci-fi series premiering on HBO Max in September.

“Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet,” HBO Max said of the series. “As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

In the series, Amanda Collin plays Mother, a powerful android programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. The trailer makes creepy use of the story of the Three Little Pigs in teasing its tense, sometimes bloody storyline.

Scott serves as executive producer on the 10-episode series, with the filmmaker also tapped to direct the first two episodes. Raised by Wolves premieres September 3rd on the new streaming service.