Anya Taylor-Joy Is an Orphan Chess Prodigy in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy is an orphan chess prodigy in The Queen’s Gambit, out October 23rd on Netflix.

Based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, the trailer features Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, who grows up in a Kentucky orphanage in the late Fifties. She soon discovers a talent for chess, in a game dominated by men. “Chess isn’t always competitive,” she notes. “Chess can also be beautiful.”

As she develops an addiction to narcotics, she drinks heavily while wrestling with the demons of her past — and trying to defeat a Russian world champion. “I feel safe in an entire world of just 64 squares,” she says.

The Queen’s Gambit was written and directed by Scott Frank and was executive produced by Frank, William Horberg and Allan Scott, who also served as co-creator. The series also stars Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp.

Taylor-Joy first gained recognition for 2015’s The Witch. She has since starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and the sequel Glass, as well as voicing the character Brea in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. This year, she starred in Emma and The New Mutants with Maisie Williams.