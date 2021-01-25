‘Queen Sugar’ Tackles Covid-19 Pandemic in Season 5: Watch the Trailer

OWN has released the trailer for Season 5 of Ava DuVernay’s drama series Queen Sugar, which sees the Bordelon family and the community of St. Josephine come face-to-face with the Covid-19 pandemic.

When production on Queen Sugar was forced to shut down in spring of 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, DuVernay chose to revamp the entire series storyline to address the pandemic — as well as this past summer’s worldwide protests for racial justice that were sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) continues her dispute with the Landry family as she attempts to use the system of local government to protect the community and the farmers who own land. Simultaneously, she tries to preserve ties with her son Micah (Nicholas Ashe) as he navigates his freshman year at Xavier University, an HBCU, and participates in the on-campus activism there.

Nova (Rutina Wesley) launches her new website to support the community of St. Josephine while moving out of the Ninth Ward and settles into her romantic relationship with Calvin (Greg Vaughn). Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) works to manage fatherhood with son Blue (Ethan Hutchison) and a healthy path forward with girlfriend Darla (Bianca Lawson) despite constant threats to his land and home.

As with prior seasons of Queen Sugar, Season 5 was entirely helmed by female directors, including Lauren Wolkstein, Lisa France, and Cierra Glaude. The show returns on Tuesday, February 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.