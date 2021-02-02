‘Punky Brewster’ Returns as Single Mom in New Show: Watch the Trailer

NBC’s Peacock streaming service has dropped the first trailer for the Punky Brewster revival series, where Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) returns as a single mom. The 10-episode sitcom premieres February 25th only on Peacock.

Taking place nearly four decades after the events of the original show, Punky is now a newly divorced mother raising three children on her own and trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young, rebellious girl who, like her childhood self, is part of the foster care system. Punky feels a kinship with Izzy and decides to arrange for the girl to come live with her, to the dismay of her family.

“OK, here’s the thing: We’re doing it,” Punky firmly tells her kids.

Along with Frye, the revival series sees Cherie Johnson reprising her role as Cherie. The new Punky Brewster also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband; and Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis as her children Diego, Daniel, and Hannah, respectively.

The original multi-camera sitcom was created by David W. Duclon and premiered in 1984, airing for four seasons. During its time on air, Punky Brewster earned three Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Children’s Program.