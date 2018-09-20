‘Big Mouth’ Trailer: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney Wreak Havoc in Season Two

The miserable miracle of puberty continues to wreak havoc on the teens of Big Mouth in the new trailer for Season Two of the animated Netflix series.

The clip — set to Dee-Lite’s 1990 hit “Groove Is in the Heart” — finds the show’s main characters Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein) and Missy (Jenny Slate) grappling with the myriad issues that accompany growing up with a mix of boob and pube jokes and earnest inquiries into issues like body image, shame, sex and social media. Offering the characters questionable guidance through this difficult time are Maurice and Connie the Hormone Monsters (voiced by Kroll and Maya Rudolph, respectively), while a new terrifying creature, the Shame Wizard, makes his debut to terrorize Andrew over his ceaseless horniness.

Season Two fo Big Mouth will also feature Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jason Mantzoukas, David Thewlis and Gina Rodriguez. The show returns to Netflix October 5th.