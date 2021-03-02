 Primetime Emmy Awards to Air September 19th on CBS - Rolling Stone
Primetime Emmy Awards Get an Air Date

Host, producers, and venue for 2021 ceremony have not yet been announced

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The Television Academy has adjusted its calendar ahead of the Emmy Awards following disruption from the coronavirus. According to the calendar, June 5 will be the new entry deadline, nominations will be voted on from July 2-13 and nominations will be announced July 28. Final voting will take place from August 21-31. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

CBS and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The ceremony will air live on CBS and its sister streaming network Paramount Plus.

The hosts, producers, venue, and other details for the show have not yet been announced, as it’s still up in the air whether or not Covid-19 vaccine distribution will allow for in-person events by this autumn. Last year, ABC held a mostly virtual ceremony for the Primetime Emmys, with the presenters and host Jimmy Kimmel appearing from an empty Staples Center and the nominees and winners dialing in via video chat. The Television Academy has also yet to announce plans for this year’s Creative Arts Emmys and whether or not they will be held across multiple nights (as they were in 2020) or revert back to their traditional two-night format the weekend before the Primetime ceremony.

As CBS will be hosting the 2021 awards, Variety speculates that possible hosts include late-night mainstays Stephen Colbert, James Corden, or Trevor Noah; Showtime’s Desus & Mero; or The Equalizer star Queen Latifah.

This year’s Emmys will honor television projects from the eligibility period of June 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021. Nomination voting will run from June 17th through June 28th, with the nominations scheduled to be announced Tuesday, July 13th.

