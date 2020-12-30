 Joe Biden, Jill Biden to Appear on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' - Rolling Stone
President-Elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden to Appear on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

President-elect and future First Lady to chat with host Ryan Seacrest, “share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020”

President-elect Joe Biden stands on stage with his wife Jill Biden as he gives the thumbs-up to the cheering crowd beyond the protective glass, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Joe and Jill Biden

Carolyn Kaster/AP

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden will stage their last interview of the year during the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 broadcast on December 31st.

Three weeks before the inauguration, the Bidens will speak with host Ryan Seacrest and send “a special message of hope, unity, and best wishes for the year ahead,” producers said.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition — Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” producers added in a statement.

The Bidens will join a New Year’s Rockin’ Eve guest list that includes, from Times Square, Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly; and, from Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, Brandy, En Vogue, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Julia Michaels & JP Sax, and Saweetie. PJ Morton will also perform “Auld Lang Syne” from New Orleans during the Central Time Zone celebration hosted by Big Freedia.

