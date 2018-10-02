Post Malone Previews New ‘Spiderman’ Song ‘Sunflower’ on ‘Fallon’

Post Malone recounted his remarkable rise to pop stardom, explained how Justin Bieber ruined his first tattoo and previewed a snippet of a new song on The Tonight Show Monday.

The new track, “Sunflower,” will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which arrives December 14th. The 10-second preview featured a mix of skittering drums and airy synths, over which Post Malone crooned, “I’m so fired up/ You’re a sunflower/ I think your love would be too much.”

In an interview with host Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone discussed his early attempts at music – which included lots of Guitar Hero and learning Metallica covers on guitar – the overnight success of his breakout track “White Iverson” and the first of his myriad tattoos. Post Malone said he overcame his fear and uncertainty about getting a tattoo after convincing himself he was tougher than his heavily-tatted friend, Justin Bieber. Not long after getting the ink done, Malone recounted his reasoning in an interview, though he was pretty sure Bieber must have seen it.

“We played basketball two days later and he knocked the whole thing off,” Post Malone said. “It was just blood dripping down my hand. It kind of looks like my tattoo got dropped in lava.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Post Malone chatted about his upcoming festival, Posty Fest, and the unique way he celebrates every career success: A meal at the Olive Garden.

“From going platinum to going undefeated – 20 and 0 – in beer pong that night, we stay up and hit Olive Garden and celebrate right,” Post Malone said. After Fallon admitted that he’d never been to the Olive Garden, Post Malone insisted on taking the host out to the restaurant immediately after the show.