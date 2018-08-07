Plain White T’s Turning 2006 Hit ‘Hey There Delilah’ Into TV Series

The Plain White T’s hit “Hey There Delilah” is getting adapted into a scripted television series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The band is transforming the song into a romantic comedy about a long-distance relationship. Described as a “contemporary fairy tale,” the show will reportedly expand the song’s story of a struggling musician promising his long-distance partner that once she graduates school, they’ll be together.

Plain White T’s frontman Tom Higgenson came up with the concept for the TV show with writer Jeremy Desmon – who has primarily worked in musical theater – and Michael Barra of Lively McCabe Entertainment. The show’s producers, which also includes the band’s management company Primary Wave, will pitch the potential series to networks and studios this month.

“It’s been more than a decade since ‘Hey There Delilah’ was released, and people always ask me about it,” said Higgenson. “A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that. I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project.”

“Hey There Delilah” was the third single off the Plain White T’s 2006 album, All That We Needed. The track was a sleeper hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 the following year and earning two Grammy nominations.