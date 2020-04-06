Phoebe Waller-Bridge Revives ‘Fleabag Live’ for COVID-19 Charity

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made the stage version of her hit television series Fleabag available for streaming in order to raise funds for several UK-based charities that are combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recorded at Wyndham’s Theatre and first broadcast in theaters for a special live event in September 2019, Fleabag Live will first be available to stream in the U.K. and Ireland, beginning Monday on Soho Theatre’s On Demand streaming site. In the U.S., the broadcast will be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning Friday, April 10th, and will remain on the platform for two weeks.

All proceeds from the production — available as a 48-hour download for $5 — will be distributed to charities, including the National Emergencies Trust (NET), NHS Charities Together and Acting for Others. Proceeds will also benefit the newly launched Fleabag Support Fund, which will distribute grants of £2,500 to freelancers working in the U.K. theatre industry affected by the crisis. U.S. organizations that will benefit from the proceeds will be announced later this week.

“I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement. “Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!”