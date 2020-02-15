Watch Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Unseen Final Filmed Role

Philip Seymour Hoffman’s final role prior to his February 2014 death, the unaired original pilot episode for Happyish, has been uploaded online for the first time.

John Cameron Mitchell, who directed the pilot episode of the Showtime dark comedy series, took to Instagram Friday (via The Playlist) to share the episode, noting it was “a caustic but heartwarming Valentine’s love story.” The director also noted a scene where Hoffman’s character, was “fraternizing [with] a double-stuffed Keebler elf.”

Happyish — with the Keebler elf suicide scene intact but the sex scene toned down — ultimately ran for one season in 2015, with Steve Coogan replacing the late Hoffman in the lead role before Showtime canceled the series.

Following his death, Hoffman appeared posthumously in a pair of The Hunger Games installments, but Mitchell noted the Happyish pilot marked the actor’s “final filmed role” prior to his deadly overdose.