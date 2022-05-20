Pete Davidson Is Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

Pete Davidson is officially departing Saturday Night Live, Rolling Stone has learned. The comedian has been a cast member for eight seasons. Davidson is expected to reveal his departure from the program this weekend; Saturday’s show, which features Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne as host and musical guest Japanese Breakfast, is the Season 47 finale.

A rep for SNL and Pete Davidson did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Davidson joined SNL in 2014 as a feature player at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show’s 47-year history. He was a relative unknown at the time. His star power grew as he appeared on the show, moving from featured player to full-time “Not Ready for Primetime” cast member, and appearing on “Weekend Update” segments, delivering impersonations (New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Rami Malek) and participated in more sketches. Davidson also appeared as the beloved recurring character Chad, and would frequently star in SNL‘s often music-related shorts.

He has also become famous for the women he’s dated, including current partner Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande, with whom he was once engaged.

While Davidson is departing SNL, his relationship with SNL showrunner and creator Lorne Michaels is expected to continue via Broadway Video, the production company behind the sketch comedy series, as Variety reports. Davidson’s new streaming series, Bupkis, which he stars in as well as serves as cowriter and executive producer, is also executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video. Bupkis is expected to air on NBC’s Peacock.

Additional reporting by Jodi Guglielmi