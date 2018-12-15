‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram After Troubling Post

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account after a troubling post where the comedian wrote “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

“I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last,” Davidson wrote in the Instagram post. “All i’ve ever tried to do was help people.”

Davidson, who has been open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder, also commended West – who called out Davidson’s ex Ariana Grande Saturday morning – earlier in the day for speaking up about mental health.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

The message was in contrast to what Davidson said about West on an October segment of SNL‘s Weekend Update. At the time, following West’s pro-Trump rant on SNL, Davidson took issue with the rapper declaring that “this is the real me. I’m off the meds.” “Take ’em! There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them, they’re great,” Davidson said. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

Variety reached out to SNL regarding Davidson’s status for tonight’s episode, the final SNL of 2018, but the network did not respond. The New York Police Department told the Hollywood Reporter of Davidson’s tweet, “We are aware of the post and we are conducting an investigation and welfare check.”

In a pair of deleted tweets that followed Davidson’s post, Grande wrote, “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too,” TMZ reported.