See Pete Davidson Apologize to Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw on ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson formally apologized to Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, one week after Davidson drew criticism for comparing the then-Texas Republican congressional candidate and military veteran to a “hitman from a porno movie.”

Following the outcry over Davidson’s comments, Crenshaw said that the SNL didn’t need to apologize for the jokes, but Davidson still opened his Weekend Update appearance with an apology to the new congressman-elect.

“In what must be a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson said. “I made a joke about Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw and on behalf of myself and the show, I apologize… I mean this from the bottom of my heart, it was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world. ”

Davidson continued, “If any good came of this, maybe it was for one day, the left and the right finally came together to agree on something: That I’m a dick.”

Crenshaw then said from off-camera, “Ya think?” as he sat down next to Davidson on the Weekend Update set.

After Davidson thanked Crenshaw for visiting SNL – “Thanks for making a Republican look good,” Crenshaw quipped back – the comic actor explained how Crenshaw lost his eye to an IED while serving in Afghanistan.

Crenshaw accepted the apology but delivered a barb back at Davidson: Crenshaw’s ringtone sounded off Ariana Grande’s “Breathin,'” a nod to Davidson’s high-profile breakup. “Do you know her?,” Crenshaw asked.

Weekend Update then allowed Crenshaw to mock Davidson’s appearance much like Davidson did to GOP candidates on last week’s episode. “This is Pete Davidson,” Crenshaw said of the blue-haired actor. “He looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person.”

Crenshaw closed out his appearance with a heartfelt speech about remembering both military heroes and those who died on September 11th – like Davidson’s firefighter father – on Veteran’s Day today.

“There’s a lot of lessons to learn here. Not just that the left and right can agree on some things, but also this: Americans can forgive one another,” Crenshaw said. “We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other.”