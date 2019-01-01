Pete Davidson Talks Ariana Grande Split, Mocks Louis C.K. in Stand-Up Return

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson performed a pair of stand-up shows on New Year’s Eve, marking his return to the stand-up stage for the first time following a troubling Instagram post he shared two weeks ago, which appeared to hint at suicidal thoughts. Soon after, he deleted his Instagram account. On Monday, he performed one show in Boston, Massachusetts and the other in the nearby suburb of Medford. Both sets sold out.

The New York Times reports that he delivered a “rough and raucous stand-up set” in Boston where four other comics also performed. The set included some of his typical comedic fare, such as talking about his marijuana use, but he also addressed his breakup with Grande.

According to the Times, he told a story about how a student taunted his mother (who is a school nurse) by singing Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which name-checks him and is believed to be partially inspired by their breakup.

The student’s action prompted the school’s dean to call the student to his office, where he made the student sing the song to four administrators. Davidson said his experience following his split with Grande has “showed me how ugly people can get, but also how cool.”

As E! Online reports, beyond discussing his ex-fiancée, Davidson also joked about Louis C.K. during his set. In 2017, Louis C.K. was accused of sexual harassment and he recently returned to stand-up. In December, leaked audio from Louis C.K.’s December 16th performance in New York reportedly captured him mocking Parkland high school shooting survivors and gender pronouns.

“I got a Harry Potter tattoo. Then the next day Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape, died. And I was like, ‘Oh, what a weird coincidence,'” Davidson said during his stand-up routine per E!. “Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day – Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, ‘All right, that’s not a coincidence, that’s weird.’ So, I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K. What do you guys think?”

“That joke used to be about Aziz Ansari, bur Aziz has been nice to me recently,” he added.