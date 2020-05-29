‘Perry Mason’ Gets a Fresh Look in Trailer for HBO Max Series

Perry Mason is coming to the streaming age.

The popular detective novel character created by Erle Stanley Gardner and made famous by the Fifties and Sixties television series of the same name is getting a new miniseries adaptation by the just-launched HBO Max platform, premiering June 21st. (The series will also be available on HBO GO, HBO NOW and all other partner platforms of HBO.)

Matthew Rhys stars as Mason, a criminal defense lawyer working in Los Angeles in 1931. While the rest of the United States struggles through the Great Depression, parts of L.A. continue on with the prosperity and excess of the Roaring Twenties. Oil has been struck in the Basin, the Olympic Games are coming to town and Hollywood has just invented the talking picture. But, yes, something sinister is brewing beneath all that — an evangelical sect, for one, led by the cunning and mysterious Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany).

Perry Mason also stars John Lithgow (as E.B. Jonathan), Juliet Rylance (as Mason’s secretary Della Street), Chris Chalk (as private detective Paul Drake), Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange and Robert Patrick. The series was created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald.