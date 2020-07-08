Anna and Maya Return to Middle School in ‘Pen15’ Season Two Trailer

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine continue their quest to survive middle school in the Season Two trailer for Pen15, out September 18th via Hulu.

The clip features Konkle and Erskine playing themselves as 13-year-olds in 2000, as a classmate in P.E. tells the duo “You’ve changed…like, a lot.” Erskine chugs a liter of soda, while Konkle looks at a Tommy Hilfiger shirt and declares it “loaded.” Over the phone in their respected homes, they inspect their vaginas in mirrors. “It feels like a little animal,” Erskine notes.

“There was always something we found really funny about being rejects among a bunch of children,” Konkle told Marie Claire last year. “We thought a way to make it comedic is to see adults playing middle schoolers so that there’s some distance to watching it,” Erskine added. “If you watch an actual middle schooler go through it, it can be really sad and heartbreaking.”

Season Two consists of fourteen episodes, but only the first seven will be available on September 18th (watch it here with a free trial to Hulu). The latter half will arrive in 2021.

Pen15 was created, written and executive produced by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. Other executive producers include the Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone), Becky Sloviter, Debbie Liebling, and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment’s Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy.