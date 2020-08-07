 Pen15: New Season 2 Trailer Hints at Sadness Amid Awkward Comedy - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Home TV TV News

Pen15: New Season 2 Trailer Hints at Sadness Amid Awkward Comedy

“We struggled a little bit with how dark to go,” star Anna Konkle says of second season of Hulu’s offbeat comedy

Hulu shared the second trailer form Season 2 of its offbeat comedy series Pen15 Friday as part of the streaming service’s CTAM Press Tour.

Pen15 is an R-rated ‘traumedy’ set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000,” Hulu says of the series. “Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.”

However, with the cringey and awkward humor comes serious topics like mental health and divorce, with the latter mirroring real events that happened with Konkle’s parents around the time she was in middle school.

“We struggled a little bit with how dark to go,” Konkle said Friday during the virtual CTAM Press Tour (via IndieWire). “What I repressed was the pain associated with these stories.”

While Pen15’s first season consisted of 10 episodes, Season Two comes loaded with 14 episodes, but only the first seven will be available on September 18th. The latter half will arrive in 2021.

In This Article: Hulu, Pen15

