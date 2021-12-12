Peloton Responds to ‘And Just Like That…’ Death With Clever ‘Mr. Big’ Ad

Stationary bike company Peloton — facing a stock drop after its product was tied to the fictional death of a beloved Sex and the City character — responded swiftly and effectively Sunday with a new ad that revives the character, or at least the actor that plays him, for “another ride.”

Ryan Reynolds, who narrates the ad, shared the 30-second commercial on Twitter with an “Unspoiler Alert” warning. The video stars actor Chris Noth, a.k.a. Sex and the City’s Mr. Big, who dies of a heart attack shortly after riding the stationary bike during a class hosted by his favorite trainer Allegra, played real life Peloton instructor Jess King.)

The ad shows Noth (or Mr. Big?) is not only alive, he’s enjoying a romantic getaway with King (or Allegra?). “To new beginnings,” he tells her before shifting his glance towards the couple’s Pelotons. “Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”

Reynolds’ voiceover then takes over to poke fun at And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City sequel series that killed Mr. Big and sent Peloton’s stock price spiraling.

“And just like that… the world is reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, resting pulse and reduces blood-fat levels,” Reynolds says before quipping at commercial’s end, “He’s alive.”