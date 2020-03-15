 PBS Streaming Ken Burns' 'Baseball' for Free Amid Delayed MLB Season - Rolling Stone
TV News

PBS Streaming Ken Burns’ ‘Baseball’ for Free Amid Delayed MLB Season

“As many of us hunker down in the days ahead, it’s important that we find things that bring us together, and show us our common humanity,” documentarian says

BURNS Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, of Walpole, N.H., stands by the Watertown Indians' dugout before throwing out the first pitch for the Indians' game with their New York-Penn League rivals, the Oneonta Yankees, in Concord, N.H., . Burns, who chronicled the story of baseball in a multi-part film, was there to show his support for bringing a minor league team to New HampshireMINOR LEAGUE, CONCORD, USA

With MLB delaying its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, PBS is allowing fans to stream Ken Burns’ 'Baseball' series for free.

Andrew Sullivan/AP/Shutterstock

With Major League Baseball, like all major sports, delaying its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, PBS is allowing fans to share in America’s pastime by making Ken Burns’ 1994 documentary series Baseball available to stream for free.

“This is a difficult time for all of us. We’re worried about the health of our kids, our families, our friends and neighbors, and the vitality and safety of our communities. It’s also a time we realize, more than ever, that we’re all in this together,” Burns said in a video statement Sunday.

“As many of us hunker down in the days ahead, it’s important that we find things that bring us together, and show us our common humanity. That’s why, in the absence of many of our favorite sports, I’ve asked PBS – the Public Broadcasting Service – to stream my film about America’s pastime, Baseball, for free.”

The nine-part Baseball originally aired on PBS in September 1994. The documentary series — with each of the nine parts representing an inning, like a baseball game — charts the history of America’s pastime, from its genesis in the late 1800s up through 1990. Baseball is available to view now on the PBS site and its streaming apps.

Burns added, “Stay healthy, and let’s look after each other. Play ball.”

