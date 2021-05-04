 'Pause With Sam Jay' Trailer Drops - Rolling Stone
'Pause With Sam Jay' Offers a New Kind of Talk Show: Watch the Trailer

New series from SNL writer debuts May 21st on HBO

HBO has released the trailer for Pause With Sam Jay, an innovative talk show series hosted by Saturday Night Live writer and stand-up comedian Sam Jay. The six-episode, half-hour series premieres Friday, May 21st at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Co-created by Jay with Insecure‘s showrunner/director Prentice Penny, Pause takes the traditional late-night talk show format and spins it on its head, with Jay hosting a lively party in her apartment each week. Episodes will center on Jay and her guest discussing current events and topics, like Covid-19 and racial justice, and their conversations will be broken up with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. The trailer gives a fast-paced look at the vibe of the show, filled with lively debates around Jay’s kitchen and living room.

Last year Jay released her first hour-long comedy special, Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning, on Netflix. She executive-produced Pause With Sam Jay along with Penny, Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman, Diane Fitzgerald, David Martin, Kara Baker, Michelle Caputo, and Shannon Hartmann. The series is co-executive produced by Alex Soler, directed by JamsXBash, and produced for HBO by Art & Industry, Avalon, and A Penny for Your Thoughts.

