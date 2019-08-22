Paul Rudd to Go Full ‘Multiplicity’ in ‘Living With Yourself’ Netflix Series

Paul Rudd will follow in the multiple footsteps of Michael Keaton in Multiplicity this fall when he plays multiple versions of the same character in Netflix’s new comedy series Living With Yourself. The series marks Rudd’s first leading role on a television series.

Rudd will be playing down-on-his luck Miles, who tries to make his life better by taking a spa treatment that is supposed to improve his life. The thing is, the treatment has created a whole new, better version of him, forcing him to become a better man in the process in his efforts to convince his wife Kate (Aisling Bea), his boss and himself that he’s the worthwhile Miles. The program is told from multiple perspectives and will premiere on the streaming service on October 18th.

Timothy Greenberg, who has worked as a producer on The Daily Show and Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, created and wrote the eight-episode series. In addition to Cenac’s show, his other most prominent writing credit is an episode of TBS’ family-on-the-run series The Detour, for which he also served as a consulting producer. The show’s directors are Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, who co-directed Little Miss Sunshine, Battle of the Sexes and music videos for R.E.M., Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Korn, among others.

A few years back, Rolling Stone evaluated Paul Rudd’s many roles and rated them by “Ruddiness” — “the leading-man charm, the character-actor chops and the comedian’s ability to crack us up.” At the time, the Ruddiest role was the groom in search of a best friend in I Love You, Man. The least Ruddy role was the mature loner he played in Prince Avalanche, a role that was maybe a little too dramatic for true Ruddosity.