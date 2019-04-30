See Paul Rudd, James Corden’s Hilariously Inappropriate Kids’ Music Videos

James Corden and Paul Rudd thought they were going to be “the biggest thing that the world of children’s music had ever seen” as the Naptime Boyz, but their unfortunately inappropriate, but hilarious videos got in the way of their dreams in a new Late Late Show skit.

In the bit, Corden and Rudd said before they met they were struggling to make it solo, but weren’t going anywhere. So they teamed up, garnering a label and one of the biggest advances in children’s music history: a whole $900. But their fortune changed after they released their first video for their single “Busy Day,” which features some apparently unintended sexual gestures.

They followed up with a new clip that involved mimicking the licking of ice cream and, well, that didn’t go over great with their label, either, nor did their hip-thrusting “Silly See-Saw” visual. It’s no surprise that the PBS premiere for their next song was also highly inappropriate, containing some dirty dance moves.

Rudd, who has been promoting the release of Avengers: Endgame, recently teamed with Jimmy Fallon to recreate another Tonight Show classic music video where they took on Dead or Alive‘s 1985 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).”