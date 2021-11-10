 Watch Paul Rudd Interview for 'Sexiest Man Alive' on 'Late Show' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Tori Kelly Perform 'What Happens Next' on 'Corden'
Home TV TV News

Watch Paul Rudd Interview for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ on ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert, a “sexiness adjudicator,” tests the ageless actor before handing him People‘s title

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ageless wonder Paul Rudd was named People’s latest Sexiest Man Alive, but not before Stephen Colbert, a “sexiness adjudicator,” put the actor through a rigorous interview process on Tuesday’s Late Show.

Colbert, as a representative of the LSSC Sexiness Research Institute, was tasked with finding the new Sexiest Man Alive, with Rudd — or “Raul Pudd,” as he’s listed on Colbert’s docket — among those interviewing for the position.

“When it comes to sexiness, what’s you biggest weakness?” Colbert asked. Rudd responded, “Well, I have a weird foot. I suffer from a thing called ‘Big Pinky.’ The actor then showed Colbert his abnormally large toe, but still received a sexiness point for honesty.

The second part of Colbert’s scientific examination included a physical examination, including a Westminster Dog Show-like analysis of Rudd’s body. That was followed by a photo shoot where Colbert challenged Rudd’s sexiness by making him dress as a construction worker and a monk. “You’re a monk, say something sexy,” the host told Rudd. “You have a vow of silence, don’t make any noise.”

At the conclusion of the process, Colbert tells Rudd that he in fact tested “negative for sexy.” A dejected Rudd thanked Colbert to even considering him, but as he was about to leave, the LSSC Sexiness Research Institute slow-clapped the actor. “Paul, you’re the Sexist Man Alive! Colbert then declared. He was then crowned, like a Miss America pageant.

Colbert also announced that he will have the newly anointed Sexist Man Alive in the studio next Monday.

In This Article: Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Paul Rudd, Stephen Colbert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.