Watch Paul McCartney Hilariously Surprise Fans in Elevator on ‘Fallon’

Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon surprised unsuspecting fans in a hilarious sketch that aired on Thursday’s The Tonight Show.

Groups of different fans were riding an elevator under the guise of being taken on an NBC Studios tour in 30 Rockefeller Center. Instead, the elevator opened to a scene of Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon doing various things.

One group was treated to the pair casually lounging in velvet robes while reading the newspaper, another group’s elevator doors opened to them playing ping-pong. “No way,” yelled a fan. “Oh yeah, way!” McCartney remarked. Yet another group freaked out when Fallon pretended to do a magic blanket trick, but when he dropped the blanket, McCartney was standing there. Each time, fans screamed in disbelief and delight.

“I thought when I was little I was going to marry Paul McCartney,” one fan said. “So that’s the closest I ever got and I am thrilled.”

The final joke was on them, however. As McCartney and Fallon sang “Drive My Car” in preparation to surprise another group, the doors opened to an elevator void of fans.