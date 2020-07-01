 Patrick Stewart to Detail Childhood, Acting Career in Upcoming Memoir - Rolling Stone
Patrick Stewart to Detail Childhood, Acting Career in Upcoming Memoir

“The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands,” actor says

Sir Patrick Stewart'Star Trek: Picard' TV Show photocall, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jan 2020

With Hollywood at a COVID standstill, Patrick Stewart will fill his newfound free time by penning his first autobiography

Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

With Hollywood at a COVID-19 standstill, Patrick Stewart will fill his newfound free time by penning his first autobiography, publishers Gallery Books announced Wednesday.

The still-untitled memoir will detail Stewart’s his childhood in Yorkshire, England, “marked by poverty and domestic violence,” as well as his decades on the British stage before becoming a fixture to American audiences with the roles of Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series.

“The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background,” Stewart said in a statement. “Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, Star Trek: Picard, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime…what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks’ time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And… I have the time. But most importantly, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could.”

Stewart will also voice the audiobook of his memoir, which does not yet have a release date. Gallery Books’ Jennifer Bergstrom said in a statement: “No other British working actor enjoys such career variety, universal respect, and unending popularity — as witnessed through his seminal roles and his millions of fans across social media — it goes without saying that his long-awaited memoir will be a blockbuster bestseller.” 

In This Article: autobiography, memoirs, Patrick Stewart

