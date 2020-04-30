Lesley Knope and Ron Swanson Reconnect in ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion Clip

The socially distanced cast of Parks and Recreation will reunite via video chat Thursday night for an NBC special to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

In this short clip from the special, Amy Poehler’s Lesley Knope checks in with Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson to see how her former co-worker is handling the quarantine. “I’ve been practicing social-distancing since I was four years old,” Swanson tells her from his cabin.

In addition to Poehler and Offerman, the 30-minute A Parks and Recreation Special promises virtual visits from Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), plus other denizens from Pawnee, Indiana, like local news reporter Perd Hapley:

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said in a statement. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!” Parks and Recreation last aired in February 2015.