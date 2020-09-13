‘Parks and Rec’ Cast to Reunite for Virtual Town Hall

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza and Adam Scott will be among the Parks and Rec cast members that will virtually reunite for a one-night-only “Town Hall” in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The series’ Retta, Jim O’ Heir, creator Michael Schur and special guests will also take part in the September 17th event, which will include both the “town hall” and an exclusive Q&A session.

Fans of Parks and Rec can RSVP for the September 17th Town Hall at the ActBlue site. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” organizers said.

Earlier this month, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced they recruited the majority of The Princess Bride cast for a virtual table read, which will livestream on Sunday, September 13th at 6 p.m. CST.

The town hall marks the second time the Parks and Rec cast has reunited in 2020: In late April, the entire cast — in character — hung out over Zoom for an hourlong special that raised money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.