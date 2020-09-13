 'Parks and Rec' Cast to Reunite for Virtual Town Hall - Rolling Stone
‘Parks and Rec’ Cast to Reunite for Virtual Town Hall

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott and more to take part in one-night-only livestream to benefit Democratic Party of Wisconsin

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "One Last Ride" Episode 712/713 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Retta as Donna Meagle, Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Jim O'Heir as Garry Gergich -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

'Parks and Rec' cast members will virtually reunite for a one-night-only "Town Hall" in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza and Adam Scott will be among the Parks and Rec cast members that will virtually reunite for a one-night-only “Town Hall” in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The series’ Retta, Jim O’ Heir, creator Michael Schur and special guests will also take part in the September 17th event, which will include both the “town hall” and an exclusive Q&A session.

Fans of Parks and Rec can RSVP for the September 17th Town Hall at the ActBlue site. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” organizers said.

Earlier this month, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced they recruited the majority of The Princess Bride cast for a virtual table read, which will livestream on Sunday, September 13th at 6 p.m. CST.

The town hall marks the second time the Parks and Rec cast has reunited in 2020: In late April, the entire cast — in character — hung out over Zoom for an hourlong special that raised money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

