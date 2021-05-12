Teens From a Small Town Face a Series of Deadly Challenges in New Trailer for ‘Panic’

Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for its new young adult thriller series, Panic, set to premiere May 28th.

The show is based on Lauren Oliver’s bestselling novel of the same name, and is set in a small Texas town where each summer, high school graduates compete in a series of intense challenges, believing that winning the competition is the only way to escape their dead-end home. After some changes are made to the competition, however, the game grows increasingly dangerous, but the prize money also goes up.

Olivia Welch stars in Panic as Heather Nill, one of the game’s contestants. The trailer finds her and others trying to keep their nerve as they compete, but it also shows Heather slowly uncovering a mystery that lurks beneath both the game and the town.

The Panic trailer notably features a new song, “Not Going Home,” by Tones and I, which will be featured in episode 109 of the series. Panic also stars Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson, and Enrique Murciano.