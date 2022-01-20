Pamela Anderson Is Splitting With Her Husband of One Year

Pamela Anderson is a single woman, once again.

The Baywatch actress is splitting with Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard husband of little more than a year, a source close to the couple says. Anderson is filing for divorce in her native Canada, where the couple had been living since they tied the knot on Christmas Eve 2020 in a ceremony on the grounds of Anderson’s Vancouver Island home.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” says the source, who dubbed the brief union a “pandemic whirlwind” that petered out.

Anderson’s five marriages — and subsequent divorces — have sparked endless fascination. She famously married Hollywood mogul Jon Peters in January 2020, only to call it quits 12 days later. And her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee — with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22 — serves as the basis for Hulu’s upcoming series Pam & Tommy. (Anderson did not participate in the series, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan, and was opposed to its production. Lee is said to have consulted with Stan on his portrayal.) Anderson also was previously married to Kid Rock and Rick Salomon.

She began dating Hayhurst in September 2020, seven months after her split from Peters. Anderson, an animal rights activist, bonded with Hayhurst over that shared interest. The bodyguard was also a builder for RASTA Sanctuary, a farm animal sanctuary in Canada.

Anderson has left their shared home and is currently living in Malibu and spending time with her sons.

Neither Anderson nor Hayhurst could be reached for comment.