The Legend of ‘Pam and Tommy’ Goes Proto-Viral in New Hulu Series Trailer

The legend of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape gets the limited series and critical reassessment treatment in the new trailer for Pam and Tommy, set to premiere Feb. 2 on Hulu.

The new trailer — which aptly opens with a shot of a small camcorder, although this time it’s just recording a deposition — offers a succinct overview of the story: A disgruntled electrician (played by Seth Rogen) steals a safe from Lee and Anderson’s home, cracks it open and finds the illicit tape, which he then starts selling on this newfangled (for the Nineties) thing called the internet.

Still, the complex, whirlwind romance between Anderson (Lily James) and Lee (Sebastian Stan) remains the show’s central focus as the pair grapple with the fallout from a sex tape. In particular, the trailer suggests Pam and Tommy will examine the outsized treatment and scrutiny Anderson received, especially in comparison to Lee. In one telling scene, Anderson tries to convince Lee that the leak is worse for her, and the drummer obliviously replies, “How is this worse for you?”

Along with James, Rogen, and Stan, Pam and Tommy will star Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. The series was directed by Craig Gillespie, who also helmed I, Tonya, Lars and the Real Girl, and Cruella.