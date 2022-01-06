‘Ozark’: Family Business Gets Messy in New Trailer for First Half of Final Season

Netflix has shared the new trailer for the first part of Ozark’s fourth and final season ahead of its release on Jan. 21.

The preview finds the Byrde clan continuing the family business (money laundering) in the Ozarks region of Missouri, but they’re presented with a way out of their life of crime and their debt to a Mexican drug cartel. However, “some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood,” Netflix warns in its synopsis.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the Byrds, with Julia Garner in the Emmy-winning role of Ruth Langmore.

The first seven episodes of Ozark’s final season arrives Jan. 21; the premiere date for the second half has not yet been revealed.