‘Wendy, I’m Scared’: Blood and Revenge Mark New ‘Ozark’ Trailer

The Ozark finale is getting closer and tension is at an all-time high. On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for Part Two of Season Four, set to release on April 29.

The trailer sees Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) having a heated discussion. “I’m just sick of having blood on my hands, Wendy. It doesn’t bother you?” says Bateman. “You’re so desperate to be the good guy,” says Wendy. Later, she adds: “Why do you choose everyone else over your family? Don’t back out on me when we’re almost done.”

The trailer also gives a look at Ruth being ready for revenge as she says, “Welcome to my fucking world,” before going up to shoot Javi, drug lord Omar Navarro’s nephew. “Wendy, I’m scared,” says Marty.

The video laces clips of Marty going to Mexico, a woman cleaning blood from the floor, a car crash, a gala, and a jail fight. “The end justifies the means,” reads the trailer’s tagline.

Along with the new half-season, Netflix is set to drop A Farewell to Ozark, a 30-minute look into the beloved series with behind-the-scenes clips and memories from the show.

Ozark earned several Emmys over its first three seasons. Garner took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama in 2019 and 2020, while Bateman won Outstanding Director following Season Two.