Things Get Heated at the Casino in ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Trailer

Netflix’s Emmy-winning crime drama Ozark is back with a new season on March 27th, and the money-laundering scheme is bigger than ever.

Taking place six months after the conclusion to Season 2, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy’s (Laura Linney) casino is up and running, but the couple is at odds when Wendy decides to plot for expansion. Aided by the cartel’s attorney Helen (Janet McTeer) and cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), she works behind Marty’s back to secure the family’s destiny, as Marty bribes Ruth (Julia Garner) to keep her mouth shut about what’s really happening behind their new enterprise.

“So you’re moving money in the new casino, and you’re asking me not to tell your wife?” Ruth says to Marty in the trailer. “I’m not your fucking marriage counselor.”

Further complications arise when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes into town, throwing the entire operation off-balance and putting the lives of the Brydes and their associates in jeopardy.

This season of Ozark also stars returning cast members Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery, as well as newcomer Jessica Francis Dukes. Additionally, Season 3 will include episodes written by X-Files writer John Shiban and playwright Martin Zimmerman.