Watch the Osbournes Go Ghost Hunting in ‘Night of Terror’ Trailer

Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne navigate darkened hallways in search of haunts in the trailer for the upcoming two-hour TV special, The Osbournes: Night of Terror.

The family, of course, add their own spin on things. Channeling Poltergeist, Ozzy and Sharon exclaim, “Weee’re baaack,” at the start of the clip, and Jack, who hosts his own ghost-hunting show Portals to Hell, explains that he wanted to show the family what interests him about encountering the paranormal. In many of the scenes, Kelly runs around in terror, and when Jack asks the family if they’re ready for the experience, Ozzy says, “Fuck no.” The two-hour special will air on the Travel Channel at 9 p.m. ET on October 30th.

The family filmed the special at the supposedly haunted Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. Jack and Kelly do most of the exploration while their parents monitor their actions from a basecamp.

“Most families go pumpkin picking around Halloween; the Osbournes — we go ghost hunting,” Jack said in a statement. “My family has always been intrigued by my work in the paranormal, so I decided it was time for them to experience it themselves. Heritage Square is a very haunted location that not many people outside of Los Angeles know about — everyone is in for a real treat. Expect crazy paranormal activity, creepy encounters — especially with Kelly — classic Osbourne humor, and naturally, a few guest appearances from the dogs.”

Earlier this year, the family premiered a new TV series, The Osbournes Want to Believe, on which Jack shows his parents found footage of supposed ghosts, possessions, UFOs, and other unexplained phenomena. “Jack came up with the idea, and I said to him, ‘I don’t believe in this shit,'” Ozzy told Rolling Stone. “So he said, ‘Trust me. I’ll have you believing.’ And it’s true. Some of it is very compelling.”