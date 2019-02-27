Original ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Stars Returning for New Miniseries

The original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 will reunite for a hyper-meta miniseries titled 90210 that will center around the actors trying to pull together a reboot of the original show. The six-episode series is set to air this summer on Fox.

Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green will all play heightened versions of themselves in 90210. Picking up 19 years after the original series ended, the story lines in the show will be inspired by the performers’ real lives and relationships as they try to plan the revival.

Per a statement describing the show, “Getting [the reboot] going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

90210 will be helmed by by Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who served as show runners on the final two seasons of MTV’s Awkward.

Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered in 1990 and ran for 10 seasons. Following the massive success of the original series, creator Darren Star (who later helmed Sex and the City), expanded the franchise with Melrose Place and Models, Inc. Both Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place have received more straightforward reboots in recent years, with the former running for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, and the latter running just one season between 2009 and 2010.