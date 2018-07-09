‘Orange Is the New Black’: Watch First Season Six Trailer

The first new trailer for the forthcoming Orange Is the New Black season finds the main cast back behind bars – but not behind the same bars. After the prison riot that capped the fifth season, the women of Litchfield Penitentiary are thrown into a new prison. But the drama between prisoners rages on.

“First, my friends become not-my-friends. And then, I’m given a color that other colors won’t fight,” Uzo Aduba’s Crazy Eyes commiserates to Taylor Schilling’s Piper Chapman over a color-related turf war.

“Picking up one week after the emergency response team stormed Litchfield Penitentiary, the ladies of Litch have been torn apart, literally and figuratively, as they enter a new facility in the sixth season of Orange Is The New Black,” the show’s synopsis states.

“Now newbies they must navigate new rules and power dynamics, starting at the bottom, and getting hazed by inmates and tortured by guards. Friendships will be tested and new allegiances formed – some by choice and others by circumstance – as the women face a slew of charges from the riot.”

Orange Is the New Black‘s 13-episode sixth season arrives July 27th on Netflix. The series has already been picked up for a seventh season.