 Oprah Winfrey to Host 'Where Do We Go From Here?' Special - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Fight the Power: 18 Docs to Help Explain Today's Unrest Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Oprah Winfrey to Host ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ Special With Black Thought Leaders

“I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight,” OWN founder says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oprah WinfreyOprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, Chase Center, San Francisco, USA - 22 Feb 2020

Oprah Winfrey will host a two-night special featuring black thought leaders called 'Where Do We Go From Here?'

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey will lead a conversation with black thought leaders, activists and artists next week called OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?, Variety reports. The two-night special will air on the host’s OWN channel on June 9th and 10th at 9 p.m. ET and will also be simulcast across the network’s parent company Discovery’s 18 other networks.

The special comes in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25th and the ensuing protests against systemic racism and police brutality that have followed throughout the country since.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” Winfrey said in a statement via Variety. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

Politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and author Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II are among the guests who will participate in the conversation.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: George Floyd, Oprah Winfrey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.