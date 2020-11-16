Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama Discuss His New Memoir ‘A Promised Land’

Oprah Winfrey has unveiled an exclusive interview with former U.S. President Barack Obama about his new memoir, A Promised Land, premiering Tuesday, November 17th on Apple TV Plus as part of her interview series The Oprah Conversation.

In their wide-ranging conversation, Obama reveals the inspiration behind the memoir’s title, his expectations for the incoming Biden/Harris administration, the aftermath of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting (what he calls the “hardest day” of his presidency), how the presidency changed his marriage to Michelle Obama, and much more.

“What I found is that seeing your name up in lights, being on television, speaking to large crowds, etcetera — after a while, like everything else, you become accustomed to it,” Obama tells Winfrey in a segment about how the presidency changed his ego. “And what lingers, what lasts, what matters is your own assessment of what good am I doing.”

In a statement, Winfrey wrote: “This book was worth the wait. Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room, and, sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it.”

Following its exclusive premiere on Apple TV Plus, the interview will be made available for free on Tuesday, December 1st.