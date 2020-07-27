Oprah Winfrey Preps New Apple TV+ Interview Series

Oprah Winfrey will host a new interview series, The Oprah Conversation, on Apple TV+. The program, per a press release, will feature discussions with “today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders and masters of their craft.”

The show, filmed remotely, will debut Thursday, July 30th at 7 p.m. ET with an episode titled “How to Be an Antiracist.” In that installment, available to stream for free on the streaming service, author/professor Ibram X. Kendi will join Winfrey to speak with white readers confronting their own racism. Guests in subsequent episodes will include Emmanuel Acho, host of video series Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

The Oprah Conversation marks Winfrey’s third Apple+ series, joining Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club as part of a multi-year content partnership she signed in 2018.

In June, Winfrey hosted a two-part special, Where Do We Go From Here?, featuring conversations about systemic racism in America. The program, which aired on her OWN channel in the wake of the George Floyd killing, included discussion about white privilege, voter suppression and police brutality.

Earlier this year, Winfrey left her role as executive producer on an Apple TV+ documentary focused on allegations of sexual assault against music mogul Russell Simmons. HBO Max then acquired U.S. rights to the film, On the Record, following its premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.