Watch Oprah’s ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ Special With Black Thought Leaders

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and politician Stacey Abrams are among guests

Oprah Winfrey aired Part Two (above) of her Where Do We Go From Here? special on Wednesday. The two-night special (Part One aired on Tuesday and is posted below) comes in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25th and the ensuing protests against systemic racism and police brutality that have followed throughout the country since.

Simulcast on the host’s OWN channel, and its parent company Discovery’s 18 other networks and streamed for free on OWN’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels, the special addresses plans of action and offers insights from Black thought leaders, activists and artists. Highlight clips from Part Two include discussions about white privilege, voter suppression, building an anti-racist America and actions to bring about change. Part Two clips, along with Part One, can be viewed below.

Politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian and author Ibram Kendi, actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II are among the guests who participate in the conversation.


 

 


 





In This Article: ava duvernay, George Floyd, Oprah Winfrey, Police Brutality

