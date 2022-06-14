‘Only Murders in the Building’: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Return for More Podcasting, Crime Solving

The ultimate mystery-solving/podcasting/comedy trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are back in the new trailer for Season Two of Only Murders in the Building, set to premiere June 28 on Hulu.

Season Two picks up right after the events of the Season One finale (spoilers ahead), with Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short) implicated in the homicide of their building’s Board President, Bunny. The new trailer finds the trio scrambling to prove their innocence, tie up loose ends still dangling from their previous mystery, and figure out who keeps planting incriminating evidence in their apartments.

On top of all that, Mable, Charles, and Oliver also have to deal with of classic scourge of nosy New York City neighbors. And — in a very meta twist — they also wind up as the subject of a competing true-crime podcast (potentially led by Tina Fey’s character, Cinda Canning).

Only Murders In the Building has lined up a handful of guests for its second season as well, including Cara Delevigne, Amy Schumer, and Shirley Maclaine. The latter’s glamorous character makes a cameo towards the end of the new clip as a possible murder suspect with a suspiciously heavy — albeit inaccurate — hand with a cheese knife.