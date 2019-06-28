‘One Day at a Time’ to Return for Season Four Via Pop TV

One Day at a Time will return for Season Four, Variety reports. CBS-owned cable network Pop TV has picked up the upcoming season. The series’ future had been in question following Netflix canceling the sitcom after its third season.

When the cancellation was announced in March, the show’s dedicated and vocal fanbase alongside several industry figures took to social media to rally around the show, calling for its continuation.

The show, which follows the stories of three generations of a Cuban-American family, takes its inspiration from the legendary television veteran Norman Lear’s Seventies series of the same name that aired on CBS. The multicam sitcom stars Justina Machado as Army vet Penelope Alvarez, who is raising her teenage kids Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) with help from her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno). The family comedy sitcom has also addressed serious current topics such as immigration, PTSD and sexuality.

Lear serves as an executive producer alongside co-showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day at a Time‘s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” Lear said in a statement via Variety. “Thank you to my producing partner Brent Miller, our incredibly talented showrunners Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to Pop for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience, at 96.”

Season Four will comprise 13 episodes and will air on Pop in 2020. As part of the deal, CBS will broadcast the series after its run on Pop, later that same year.