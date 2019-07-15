×
Kirsten Dunst Climbs Pyramid Scheme in ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ Trailer

Nineties-era dark comedy series also stars Théodore Pellerin, Alexander Skarsgård

On Monday, Showtime premiered the official trailer for its upcoming series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, starring Kirsten Dunst. The pilot premieres Sunday, August 25th at 10:00 pm ET/PT.

Dunst stars as Krystal Stubbs, a woman living in a small, Orlando-adjacent town in 1992 and struggling to make ends meet in her low-grade job at a rundown water park. She ends up getting involved in a cult-like multimillion-dollar pyramid scheme known as Founders American Enterprise (FAM), scheming and dealing her way to the very top of the organization that drove her to ruin in the first place. Her business threatens those closest to her, including her water park boss Ernie and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida also stars Théodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Ted Levine, with additional appearances by Alexander Skarsgård, Usman Ally, Julie Benz and more. The series was created and executive produced by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky.

