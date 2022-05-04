 Obi-Wan Kenobi Dodges Empire Forces in Trailer for New Limited Series - Rolling Stone
'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Jedi Master Dodges the Empire and Aims for Redemption in New Trailer

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the titular hero in the upcoming Star Wars limited series

Jon Blistein

Obi-Wan Kenobi outruns bounty hunters and aims to redeem himself after losing Anakin Skywalker to the dark side in the new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The new show is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but before the events of A New Hope, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Kenobi from the prequel trilogy. The new trailer opens with Kenobi warning about the resurgent Empire while keeping tabs on a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. “When the time comes, he must be trained,” Kenobi tries to tell Luke’s adopted father, who quickly replies, “Like you trained his father?”

The bulk of the trailer, however, centers around the cat-and-mouse chase between Kenobi and Reva (Moses Ingram), a Force-sensitive Inquisitor for the Empire, who’s eager to track down the Jedi Master. Meanwhile, the final moment of the trailer features some very recognizable heavy, mechanized breathing that, of course, belongs to Kenobi’s former friend and apprentice, now known as Darth Vader.

Along with McGregor, Hayden Christensen — who played Anakin in the final two films of the prequel trilogy — will return for Obi-Wan Kenobi. The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. The series was directed by Deborah Chow.

