‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Ewan McGregor Returns as Jedi Master in First Teaser for ‘Star Wars’ Series

Disney+ has finally offered Star Wars fans a glimpse of their upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor reprising the role of the Jedi Master.

The limited series takes place between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, which first introduced Kenobi (then portrayed by Alec Guinness) as a recluse of sorts living on the planet of Tatooine; as shown in the teaser, Obi-Wan was watching the young Luke Skywalker from afar in the decade that preceded the first Star Wars film.

“The fight is done. We lost,” Kenobi says in voiceover, referring to the Jedi-massacring events of Revenge of the Sith. “Stay hidden.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will also feature Hayden Christensen back in the Darth Vader role, and while that classic character isn’t featured in the teaser, the trailer introduces a bevy of new villains, including Moses Ingram as a light saber-toting inquisitor named Reva.

Also back in the Star Wars universe are Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who briefly played Owen and Beru Lars — Skywalker’s uncle and aunt — in Revenge of the Sith. Joining them in the cast are Kumail Nanjiani (who spoke to Rolling Stone about working on the series last year), Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The six-episode Obi-Wan Kenobi, directed by The Mandalorian vet Deborah Chow, premieres May 25 — the day of the 45th anniversary of Star Wars’ release — on the streaming service.