 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Premieres Early on Disney+ - Rolling Stone
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Fans Surprised With Early Premiere of ‘Star Wars’ Series on Disney+

New miniseries is set 10 years after the events shown in Revenge of the Sith

This image released by Disney+ shows Ewan McGregor in a scene from the series "Obi-Wan Kenobi,"premiering May 27.

Disney+

Star Wars fans were treated to the surprise release of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday.

“The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early,” read a tweet from the official Star Wars account announcing the news.

According to Variety, the release comes after fans attending the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, Calif. “were surprised with a premiere screening of the show” earlier that evening. The first two episodes of the series were initially scheduled for release Friday, May 27, pushed back from an original release date of May 25.

Obi-Wan Kenobi finds Ewan McGregor revisiting his performance of the titular role, while Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker. Both actors originally performed together in the roles for the early 2000s Star Wars prequels. (The new miniseries is set roughly a decade after the events shown in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, according to a release.) The show also features performances by Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and Maya Erskine.

