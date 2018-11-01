Rolling Stone
Obamas Option Book For Potential Netflix Series About Trump Administration

Michael Lewis’ ‘The Fifth Risk’ details chaos at federal Departments of Agriculture, Commerce and Energy following transition between administrations

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama. Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit, in ChicagoObama Sumit, Chicago, USA - 31 Oct 2017

Michelle and Barack Obama have optioned Michael Lewis' 'The Fifth Risk' for a potential Netflix series.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have optioned Michael Lewis’ recent nonfiction book, The Fifth Risk, to potentially develop into a series for Netflix, Deadline reports.

While it is being reported that the Obamas are exploring possible projects for their Netflix production deal, none of the projects are confirmed to have received the greenlight.

Released on October 2nd, New York Times bestseller The Fifth Risk exposes the chaos that followed during the transition between the Obama administration to the Trump administration in the Departments of Energy, Agriculture and Commerce.

Author Michael Lewis revealed the news of his book being optioned by the Obamas during an interview with Katie Couric on her podcast, which airs on Thursday. He told Couric, the book and the potential series is “a civics lesson … I did three departments because it would be the work of many lifetimes to do the whole government,” he said. “But you could do this in a fun way across the entire government.”

Several of Lewis’ books have been previously adapted into movies, including Moneyball, The Big Short and The Blind Side.

Beyond the book option news, Michelle Obama is preparing to hit the road next month on a book tour for her upcoming tome, Becoming. Moderators joining her on tour include Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Valerie Jarrett. Meanwhile, Barack Obama has been making campaign stops to encourage Democrats to vote in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

In This Article: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

